Susquehanna Valley holds all inclusive sports class

CONKLIN, NY – A program designed to help lift spirits in the event of a life changing incident came to our area recently.

Richard T. Stank Middle School in Conklin had some important visitors teach students that there are possibilities even after a life-altering injury.

Move Along Incorporated, which is a chapter of Disabled Sports USA held an inclusive sports class in the school gymnasium.

Students had fun playing wheelchair basketball, sled hockey, and hand-bike racing.



Move Along Executive Director Jeff Wright says learning about adaptive sports can help students stay positive in dark times.

“I think it lets them realize that, hey, I can have fun doing this, even though I have never played wheelchair basketball. It could be a lot of fun. You will find some students actually feel that wheelchair ball is easier for them to play than upright ball. Even at this age, they may have some issues with moving around,” says Wright.

Wright says currently 425 students from ages 5 to 17 in and around Broome County have significant problems with mobility because of injury or other factors.

That number rises significantly for those ages 18 to 34, at just shy of 1500.