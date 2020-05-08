Susquehanna Valley decorates fence outside the high school with senior pictures

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY – Another local school district has come up with its own way to recognize its seniors.

Susquehanna Valley High School decided to print individual photos of their seniors and attach them to the fence surrounding the school last week.

Most of the photos were taken directly from the school’s yearbook, so students and parents were surprised to see the display.

SV high school principal Charles Hutchinson says it took a team of 7 people two hours to put up the 106 banners.

“One day the person’s in your office and you’re chewing them out for doing something wrong and then the next day they’re not here, and, you know you miss them because there’s more good than there ever is bad with a student,” says Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says that while the school is paying special attention to the seniors, he misses all his high school students and his proud of how they are handling remote learning.