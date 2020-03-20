Susquehanna, PA declares state of emergency

The Susquehanna County Commissioners have been intensely focused on the evolving Coronavirus crisis and the impact on all aspects of our daily lives.

“We have the highest regard for the health and safety of all County residents and visitors to our County and continue to do all we can to protect them.”

In this regard, the Susquehanna County Commissioners have signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency effective March 19, 2020 in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration directs the Susquehanna County Emergency Management Agency to coordinate the activities of the emergency response, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response actions deemed necessary.

As of Monday, March 23, 2020 all County buildings are open for emergency and essential functions by appointment only. Appointments can be requested by calling the Department directly or by calling 570-278-4600.

In aneffort to further restrict potential COVID-19 exposure within the courts, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced that all Pennsylvania courts – including trial and intermediate appellate courts – are closed to the public for non-essential functions through at least April 3, 2020.

The Court of Common Pleas of Susquehanna County will remain open for essential judicial functions. If you have any questions, please contact Court Administration at 570-278-6673.

The County Commissioners strongly encourage all residents to follow the information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health ( https://www.health.pa.gov ) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( https://www.cdc.gov ).

The most recent information, recommendations, and resources can be found on their websites. A page dedicated to Covid-19 has been placed on the Susquehanna County Website ( http://www.susqco.com ) .

SInformation regarding items such as the blood shortage, food pantries and food distribution plans are being updated here as well.