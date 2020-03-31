Susquehanna Nursing and Rebilitation Center confirms a COVID-19 case

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has its first case of the coronavirus within a senior living facility.

County officials confirm that the Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Riverside Drive in Johnson City has a coronavirus case.

A spokesperson for the facility’s owner, VestraCare, would not confirm whether the case involves a resident or employee.

Susquehanna Nursing Center did send a letter out to its families confirming the case.

Executive Jason Garnar says the county is working with the nursing home on its response.

“They have been in contact with our Emergency Operations Center, they’ve been in contact with our health department as well. We are helping assist them in any way that we can with their needs. For example, that includes requests for staff, that includes requests for personal protective equipment and other supplies as well,” says Garnar.

Susquehanna Nursing says it has been preparing for various coronavirus scenarios and is equipped and prepared to address the situation.

Meanwhile, Garnar continues to stress the urgent need for additional personal protective equipment or PPE.

He says one local hospital chain reported using up 20 percent of its inventory of N-95 masks over this past weekend.