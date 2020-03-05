Susquehanna couple accused of setting a fire to a building that housed their business

SUSQUEHANNA, PA – A Susquehanna, Pennsylvania couple are accused of setting on fire the building that housed their community newspaper business last Fall.

As Cody Butler of our sister station WBRE shows us, Charles Ficarro is charged with arson and insurance fraud.

This was the scene of the Susquehanna Transcript building last September – flames engulfing the entire building.

A month later – demolished.

State Police at the time continuing to look for a cause.

Five months later we’ve learned the fire started in a first floor closet and the owners are now charged with arson and insurance fraud.

Susan Dailey/Thompson says, “I didn’t believe it. I really didn’t believe it.”

Susan Dailey has been purchasing the transcript’s newspaper for decades.

The owners, Charles and Rita Ficarro, now making the front page.

On the night of the fire, according to court paperwork, State Police obtained surveillance video from the gas station across the street, showing the couple entering and exiting within two minutes of the building catching fire.

State Police say Rita told them her husband was planning the fire with an employee – because they did not want to go through another winter having to pay for utilities for the apartment above.

Susan Dailey/Thompson says, “It’s been here forever, you know. And I just don’t believe they would do that.”

Jason Beardsley, ESQ/Ficarro’s Attorney says, “I was shocked it’s hard to believe that would happen that they would do that and I don’t believe it. I believe they are completely innocent.”

According to court documents the Ricarro’s insurance paid out the $35,000 to cover their losses due to the fire.

Cody Butler with Eyewitness News says, “The Ficarro’s Lawyer tells me the money that they received from their insurance company, the couple purchased equipment to operate the newspaper company out of their own home.”

On the Company’s website, news articles continuing to be published to this day.

Beardsley says, “These people have continued business as normal. They have not benefited anything. They have had to put money to buy equipment out of their own pockets and that’s where we are at. And that’s not what guilty people do.”