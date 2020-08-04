Susquehanna County woman charged with triple homicide

Susquehanna, PA – A Susquehanna County man is dead after Pennsylvania State Police say his girlfriend shot him in the head last Wednesday.

Police say 52-year old Lucy Pizarro shot 63-year old Terrence Whitmire in the back of the head while he was lying in bed.

According to police, Pizarro initially denied shooting Whitmire, trying to cast suspicion on neighbors she claimed were terrorizing her.

But under further interrogation, Pizarro admitted that the 2 had had an argument and that she had shot him.

Whitmire and Pizarro lived together at 483 Turnpike Street in Oakland Township.

Pizarro is charged with criminal homicide.

