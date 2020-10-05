Survey looks to improve Jenison Park

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City is looking for feedback from it’s citizens about improvements that can be made to one of the village’s parks.

Jenison Park, a small park off Willow Street in the village, will be getting some enhancements in the future thanks to state funding.

JC is encouraging citizens to fill out a survey to prioritize what improvements should be made.

Village officials have already said that among the changes will be the addition of public art, which, when completed, will make Jenison one of three public art hubs in the Triple Cities.

To fill out the survey, you can visit JCArtPark.QuestionPro.com.