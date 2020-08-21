Survey looks to improve Columbus Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton is seeking the public’s ideas for how to improve a downtown park.

The Columbus Park improvement project will upgrade old and unused spaces at the park and add play features that target young people between the ages of 12 and 16.

These features could include pavilions, outdoor cooking amenities, recreational rope courses, climbing walls, and additional walking paths.

About half a million dollars will be invested into the project.

Mayor Rich David is urging residents to participate in this survey, and help make the park appealing to youth.

“We want to help keep the kids off the streets. We want to help provide a recreational educational amenities for kids. This complements already existing amenities in the park,” says David.

Sunday, August 30th is the last day to respond to this survey.

The survey can be found at SurveyMonkey.com/R/JQH7D9M

A public meeting for the park plans will be held in September as well.