Survey invites New Yorkers to weigh in on new license plates

N.Y -State Senator Fred Akshar’s latest constituent survey addresses the new

license plate replacement fees.

His current community voice survey is on the New York State Department

of Motor Vehicle’s new license plate replacement program requiring drivers

to pay 25 dollars for new plates and an additional 20 dollars to keep their

current plate number.

Last week, Governor Cuomo announced the new fee structure and a 10-year

license plate replacement requirement along with a survey allowing New

Yorkers to vote on the new plate designs.



Constituents can weigh in on the changes by visiting Akshar dot

NYSenate.gov