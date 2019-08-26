Survey invites New Yorkers to weigh in on new license plates

N.Y -State Senator Fred Akshar’s latest constituent survey addresses the new
license plate replacement fees.
His current community voice survey is on the New York State Department
of Motor Vehicle’s new license plate replacement program requiring drivers
to pay 25 dollars for new plates and an additional 20 dollars to keep their
current plate number.
Last week, Governor Cuomo announced the new fee structure and a 10-year
license plate replacement requirement along with a survey allowing New
Yorkers to vote on the new plate designs.
Constituents can weigh in on the changes by visiting Akshar dot
NYSenate.gov