Supreme Court hears ACA arguments

ALBANY, NY – The Affordable Care Act hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court heard arguments for a case that challenges one of it’s mandates.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John reports on lawmakers thoughts on whether the ACA will stand or not.

After hearing arguments on both sides, the fate of the Affordable Care Act now rests in the hands of the Supreme Court.

Sen. Tim Kaine

“The argument this morning in the Supreme Court is one that is deeply troubling to me.”

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says Republicans and President Trump have made it their mission to end the ACA.

Sen. Tim Kaine

“And he set his sight on it as sort of like Captain Ahab trying to hunt Moby Dick from the first day of his presidency.”

Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller says there is a reason to go after the ACA.

Rep. Fred Keller

“What we need to do with Healthcare in the United States is we need to create competition, we need to have transparency and allow people to have choice.”

Keller says whether or not the ACA is struck down, Congress needs to re-evaluate the country’s Healthcare system.

“Let’s stop talking about coverage and let’s talk about delivery of affordable care. Because all we’ve heard about for so many years is how many people are going to be covered that weren’t currently covered.”

Kaine says the health crisis brought on by the pandemic showcases just how necessary the ACA is.

“Millions and millions have been able to get through this pandemic better because of the ACA.”

A decision on this case is not expected until June.