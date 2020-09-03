SUNY Oneonta sends students home

ONEONTA, NY – The SUNY system has pulled the plug on students living on campus in Oneonta.

Today, the new SUNY Chancellor, Jim Malatras, directed SUNY Oneonta to send its students home for the fall semester and to continue remote learning.

As of this afternoon, SUNY Oneonta has seen 389 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the semester, which began on August 24th.

The college was in a two-week “pause” period that started on Sunday, where the school was focusing on testing to limit the spread of coronavirus.

However, due to the uptick in positive cases, the decision to send on-campus students home for the remainder of the semester and continue classes online was made.

The school is scheduling move-out times for students this Friday through Monday.