SUNY Morrisville celebrates graduates

MORRISVILLE, NY – Earlier today, the SUNY Morrisville Norwich campus gave its graduates a proper send off.

The senior class, consisting of about 50 students, was recognized in the Norwich campus parking lot with a drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Faculty members and campus staff joined in on the celebration, dressed in traditional fashion.

Graduates received their diploma, a yearbook, and campus gifts while remaining in their vehicles throughout the ceremony.

Director of the Norwich Campus, Lindsey Lefevre, says the idea for the ceremony came together in the last couple of weeks.

Lefevre and the staff saw this as an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work of their students.

“Well, we feel incredibly lucky that we have had the opportunity to meet these students and get to know them. They’ve been in our building and in our classrooms for two years. This is just something little that we could do to pull everyone together, and to greet them and congratulate them,” says Lefevre.

Of the nearly 50 graduates, 33 of them left the campus with a Nursing degree.

Lefevre says that most of those in the nursing program have been working in the health care field throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the others are preparing to help out in any way they can.