SUNY e-sport players help raise money for their schools for COVID-19 relief

BINGHAMTON, NY – College students in the State University of New York system can play their way toward helping their school receive COVID relief funds.

Chancellor Kristina Johnson announced last week that all 64 SUNY schools are eligible to compete in the SUNY Chancellor Esports Challenge.

The event is offering a $20,000 prize pool, with the donation split between SUNY and co-sponsor Extreme Networks.

Each school can put together up to two teams per event in the competition, which is comprised of three different games.

Players can compete in either Fortnite, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, or Rocket League, with the winners of each game earning $2,000 toward their school’s COVID relief fund.

One member of the Binghamton University team is Mike Ahr , who believes he has what it takes to bring home the Smash title.

“I’m excited because I think I can win it. And if I do win it, I get two thousand dollars for the COVID-19 student emergency fund. So, I mean, I’ll do my best to pull that off,” says Ahr.

Ahr won the America East Esports Invitational on the weekend of April 25, besting roughly 50 other players in Super Smash Bros.

The SUNY competition began last Monday, and will run through next week.