SUNY Cortland switches to remote learning with 101 active cases

CORTLAND, NY- SUNY Cortland is switching to online learning tomorrow after it hit the 100-case threshold with 101 active cases within the two-week time period.

The period, which started on Saturday, September 26th, was supposed to end on Friday but the school crossed the limit yesterday.

According to college officials, off-campus students are mostly to blame for the spike in cases.

The school says those who violate guidelines will face immediate academic and housing suspension and possible dismissal.

Dozens of students have already been disciplined.

SUNY Cortland had already suspended athletics and Greek Life.