SUNY Cancellor visits Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY – The man in charge of the 64 State University of New York campuses also had praise for Binghamton University today, along with SUNY Broome.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras was guided around SUNY Broome by President Kevin Drumm and Binghamton University by President Harvey Stenger.

Malatras, who was named the 14th chancellor of the SUNY system on August 21st, observed classes in session throughout various buildings and was able to check out both schools’ testing sites.=

After observing the procedures at both schools, the chancellor was thoroughly impressed with their protocols.

“I saw high compliance. People eating meals, they were doing it the right way. People walking around with their masks. They were sitting in their classes, socially distanced. All that was going well. I witnessed the testing operations on both campuses. Phenomenally well run. Orderly, quick processing. The team here, and the team at Broome, should be applauded for how organized of an effort it is. I think that’s been really impressive,” says Malatras.

Malatras went on to say that the efforts at both SUNY Broome and BU could be used as models for not only other SUNY schools, but colleges around the country, about the correct practices for safety and efficiency on campuses.