SUNY Broome’s new Culinary Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – Future chefs and sous chefs got a look at their new learning environment last week.

Students from SUNY Broome’s new culinary program got to tour the school’s classroom and lab space under construction in the former Carnegie Library Building in downtown Binghamton.

The Culinary Arts and Events Center is expected to be finished by the middle of next month, in time for the Spring semester.

The facility will include two tandem industrial size kitchens, a mock bar and a large event space upstairs which can be rented out for weddings and other public or private events.

“So far, it looks amazing. It’s going to be a great opportunity for all of the students to have just one hub to come down to for schooling,” says recruiter Aubrey Vroman.

Vroman says the building will also house classes in interior design and floral design, as well as continuing ed courses such as chocolate making.

There are currently 47 students in the program which is expected to hit a full capacity of 50 by the start of classes in January.