SUNY Broome to offer more socially distanced classes for at least the next week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following the recent up tick in community cases, SUNY Broome is making adjustments to their plans.

The school has decided to take more classes and operations remotely than initially planned for at least the next week.

This follows County Executive Garnar’s stay at home request announced Thursday.

The school says 2 thirds of classes were already distanced, however, facility will be offering additional components of their courses remotely, and additional staff and support offices will be working at a distance as much as possible.