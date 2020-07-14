SUNY Broome suspends fall sports

BINGHAMTON, NY – After releasing their re-opening plan, SUNY Broome has made the announcement that fall sports will not be resuming.

The decision was made with the help of regional athletic directors, NJCAA reperesantives and the campus’s public safety and emergency management teams.

Affected sports include women’s tennis, volleyball, men and women’s soccer and fall basketball.

The suspension of cross country remains under review, and e-sports will not be affected.

The college says some sports may be able to move to spring if the virus is better controlled by then.