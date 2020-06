BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome has shared its plans for a safe fall semester.

The community college has announced plans to offer both online and in-person classes, with the ability to switch over to all online if need be.

The campus has made additional social distancing changes such as converting all resident hall bedrooms to single rooms and staggering move in day to a 4 day long period.

The college’s plan has been approved by Albany.