SUNY Broome puts on radio play

BINGHAMTON, NY – Six SUNY Broome theater students took to the airwaves in an old fashioned radio play.

The students were disappointed when the virus cancelled their live performance of A Date With Fate.

However, with the help of instructor Ed Evans and his Communications department, the play was able to be broadcast via Radio on the college’s station, The Hive.

Local playwright Laura Cunningham, who wrote the play in 2009 specifically for the school, was able to assist in adapting it for radio.

Chair and Theater Director Katherine Bacon said it really challenged her students and made them better.

“This was a new experience for me, I’ve never done a radio play. It was a new experience for Ed Evans, it was a new experience for his crew of wonderful audio engineers and it was a brand new experience for the actors. From which they gained a lot in learning to use their voice, only their voice, in order to communicate all that’s going on,” says Bacon.

You can listen by clicking here, and then menu in the bottom left corner. The podcast option will be on the far left of that screen.