SUNY Broome PPE donation

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome departments are donating important equipment for those dealing with shortages at healthcare facilities in our area.

College officials delivered masks, gowns, and gloves from departments in STEM, Health Science Facilities, and Public Safety.

A total of 8,000 gloves, 1,050 cup style masks, 750 surgical masks, 100 N95 masks, and 150 gowns of all types were donated.

SUNY Broome says you can donated your surplus of PPE at the former Macy’s at the Oakdale Mall Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 2:30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News