SUNY Broome PPE donation

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome departments are donating important equipment for those dealing with shortages at healthcare facilities in our area.

College officials delivered masks, gowns, and gloves from departments in STEM, Health Science Facilities, and Public Safety.

A total of 8,000 gloves, 1,050 cup style masks, 750 surgical masks, 100 N95 masks, and 150 gowns of all types were donated.



SUNY Broome says you can donated your surplus of PPE at the former Macy’s at the Oakdale Mall Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 2:30.