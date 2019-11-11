SUNY Broome honors veterans

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome took a pause from classes today to honor veterans and their role in the college’s founding.

The school hosted a ceremony at its Veterans Monument in front of the Student Services Building.

3 years ago, SUNY Broome opened its own Veterans Resource Center.

But its connection to former service members dates back to its creation in 1946 as one of 5 applied technology schools established in New York State providing courses to returning service members that were paid for by the GI Bill.

Vietnam Veteran and current Adjunct French Professor Merwin Fuller says that the school’s commitment to veterans keeps getting better.

“I’m trying to remember back 46 years ago, but I think they might have had a veterans service officer, but I don’t think they had it on the scale that they have today and I think that’s really great for today’s vets that they have that sort of thing,” says Fuller.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm says the school chooses to remain open on Veterans Day in part so that it can hold the annual ceremony.