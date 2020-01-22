SUNY Broome holds SPARK job fair for 8th graders

BINGHAMTON, NY – Lots of children got a look at potential careers in a first of its kind event at a local college today.

SUNY Broome hosted over 2,000 8th graders from school districts all over the county and beyond today for their first ever SPARK event.

The job fair showed the students first hand experiences and looks at several jobs in the area.

Students from Binghamton, Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Deposit, and so many more schools all got hands on looks at jobs in business, healthcare, construction, and more.

Broome Tioga BOCES Center for Career and Technical Excellence Principal Matt Sheehan says having the kids take immediate interest in certain careers surpassed expectations.

“They’re asking about certain industries which made me excited to hear about that, so I thought the kids were really excited. I can’t wait to see them leave. I get the same honor to get them all on buses later. So once that happens, we’ll see. I’m in this building. I would have thought there would be more chaos already, and they’re already in the activities enjoying, so I think it’s going better than expected,” said Sheehan.

SUNY Broome was joined at the fair by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, Education Outreach Program, the Broome-Tioga Workforce, and many other organizations.