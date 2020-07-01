SUNY Broome holds drive through grad event

BINGHAMTON, NY – This year’s graduates at SUNY Broome are now fully prepared for their commencement ceremony.

Beginning Monday, and running through earlier today, the graduates were able to pick up SUNY Broome-themed packets in drive-by fashion on the school’s campus.

The bags contained a mask featuring the Hornets logo, confetti, as well as a diploma cover and other Class of 2020 items.

Kevin Drumm is the President of SUNY Broome, and while he says you may not be able to see the smiles under the masks, he knows the grads appreciate the gesture.

“You can tell that the students, the graduates, who are driving through are so thrilled to be able to do something like this, and actually get the presentation. Usually, I’m on the stage, handing out seven or eight hundred diplomas at the arena. So, for those who really wanted to have that experience, we wanted to provide that opportunity for them,” says Drumm.

The graduates will take part in a virtual commencement ceremony to officially cap off their year.

The ceremony will be held on July 25.