SUNY Broome helps out with Toys for Tots

SUNY Broome joins the list of major organizations in our area to donate toys for the holidays.

The local community college held its annual “Giving of the Toys” event today inside the Baldwin Gym.

A full stage worth of gifts was donated to the local Broome County Toys for Tots.

Then, one at a time, representatives of individual groups came down to share what they brought, and then hand their goodies off to Santa and his elves.

Director of Student Activities Jason Boring says the small college community organizes quickly.

“That’s part of a small community feel that I really love is being a part of SUNY Broome’s campus is that we know we’re going to come together to do this. We know the meaning of it. We know the value of this project, and we also know that it doesn’t come together unless everyone decides to pitch in,” says SUNY Broome Director of Student Activities Jason Boring.

At least 300 people representing close to 70 groups gave donations.

Contributions came from sports teams like women’s basketball and volleyball, and student groups like the science club.



A group of children also made donations, and generated a collective “Aw” from the crowd.