SUNY Broome gives special tour of Culinary and Events Center to former Broome County Public Library employees

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome gave some former tenants a special tour of its new Culinary and Events Center in downtown Binghamton today.

The center is located at the former Broome County Public Library and underwent a myriad of renovations some of which haven’t been completed.

Today, the college showed off the new facility to former library employees.

Retired Broome County Historian Gerry Smith, whose office used to be in the library, says it’s quite a dramatic change from the condition of the building when it closed.

“I’m just happy that SUNY Broome has taken the initiative. They have spent millions of dollars to bring back what could have been something torn down, and now it’s been resurrected and its got a brand new life. I think all of us who worked in it would be very happy to see that happen,” says Smith.

The center will open during this semester, and will have culinary arts, event management, restaurant management, and lots of other programs.

In one room near the entrance rests a time capsule containing important items from the library’s history.