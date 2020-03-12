SUNY Broome coronavirus response

3/11/20 – In response to Governor Cuomo’s announcement, SUNY Broome is developing a transition plan to ensure the safety of our campus community in response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Our goal is to have students complete their coursework while protecting their health and safety as much as possible.

From SUNY:

“The Governor announced the State University of New York and the City University of New York will implement plans to maximize distance learning and reduce in-person classes, beginning March 19th, for the remainder of the Spring semester in light of the evolving novel coronavirus situation in New York. All campuses will develop plans catered to the campus and curriculum-specific needs while reducing density in the campus environment to help slow possibility for exposures to novel coronavirus. Distance learning and other options will be developed by campuses. “

Consequently, the State University of New York has directed its 64 colleges and universities to immediately develop plans to shift courses, wherever possible, to maximize remote instruction options and to limit the density of students on campus as of March 19.

The directions provided by the Governor have provided broad flexibility for colleges to adapt to the ever-changing conditions surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

While our campus will remain open, as a preventative measure we are making preparations to offer online and other distance-learning alternatives for as many courses as possible.

Some classes requiring special equipment or hands-on laboratory coursework or clinical experiences will continue on campus or where appropriate.

These courses and clinical experiences will be adjusted to limit the number of students participating in each if necessary.

Complete details and plans will be communicated and implemented by March 19.

In accordance with SUNY guidelines, SUNY Broome will take the following actions:



The College will remain open while providing a wide range of online and alternative instruction methods to limit student numbers on campus.





We will provide a wide range of opportunities for training and support to faculty and students impacted by instructional changes.





Our Student Village (residence hall), dining hall, and other campus facilities and buildings will remain open to accommodate all student needs.



Resident students are not required to leave nor to stay but they are expected to continue with the distance learning options available to them, or laboratory classes on campus as appropriate.





We will immediately limit all campus events to gatherings of up to 100 internal or 50 if external guests are involved.



These limits will be reviewed regularly as conditions change.



All cancellations will be communicated via the campus’ regular channels, such as the coronavirus page



On our web site, SUNY Broome Today/Campus Buzz email newsletters, the College Facebook page, and college email.



A decision regarding our Commencement Ceremony will be made by May 1st.



We will continue implementing expanded sanitation efforts, including deep cleaning of floors and surfaces, and disinfecting of daily touch points (elevator buttons, railings, door handles, phones, light switches, and bathroom fixtures) to reduce risk.





Anyone considered to be at high risk due to a chronic health issue may work out accommodations with their division head to study or work from home if otherwise required to be on campus.

All plans, once in place, will be in place until further notice and may be subject to change based on new developments.

Once again, our goal is to have students complete their coursework while protecting their health and safety as much as possible along with that of our faculty staff as well.

The college will continue to adjust its response based on constant communication with the Broome County Health Department, the State Department of Health, SUNY, the CDC, and the campus community.

For further information, and daily updates please visit our “Coronavirus Planning and Precautionary Measures” page at www.sunybroome.edu.