SUNY Broome Cancels Winter Sports Season

BINGHAMTON, NY – The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled yet another sports season in the area.

In a joint statement with fellow National Junior College Athletic Association SUNY Community Colleges, SUNY Broome announced the cancellation of it’s indoor winter sports seasons.

For the Hornets, that includes men’s and women’s basketball, cheerleading, and women’s volleyball.

SUNY Broome also said in their release that a determination on winter practices and a spring sports season are currently being discussed, and that updated plans will follow in January.