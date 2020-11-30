SUNY Broome announces winter break testing plan

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome is revealing its protocols for testing as students are coming back to class after Thanksgiving break.

The campus is working to ensure the safety of its students and professors by making sure people returning from break are following strict guidelines.

All students were tested today, and will be tested again tomorrow.

Also, the school will be testing commuting students at random, and faculty on a voluntary basis.

The school has already conducted about 2,000 tests to this point in the academic year, which it says has had a 100% negative rate.

SUNY Broome attributes that to what it calls proactive measures like going remote for a time when the county positivity rate was rising.

The campus says it will have departure testing, similar to its Thanksgiving plan, for when students leave for their Winter Break.