SungEel holds first forum on battery recycling facility

ENDICOTT, NY – A battery recycling company held an online forum last night in the hopes of putting to bed serious concerns about them.

SungEel Metallica Americas held the forum to address several concerns that have been raised by the people of Endicott.

Most of the concern stemmed from potential environmental damage the company can cause.

SungEel recycles lithium ion batteries, and people are worried that incinerating them may release toxic fumes into the air.

Officials at the company say they do not incinerate the batteries, saying the components of the batteries are too valuable to destroy.

The forum, which lasted a little over an hour, referred to 3rd party information about breaking down lithium ion batteries from Cornell University and others.

SungEel Representatives say they will hold a few more forums to make sure everyone is happy.

No Burn Broome, a group formed to oppose the project, is holding its own Zoom meeting Thursday also at 6:30.

You can join with the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85344384606 with meeting ID 853 4438 4606.