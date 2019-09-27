Sunday’s Endicott cleanup looks to bring feeling of community back

ENDICOTT NY – A distressed neighborhood in Endicott may be the site of a new epidemic this weekend, a hope epidemic.

A neighborhood makeover is planned for Filmore Avenue in the village on Sunday.

It’s being organized by Vestal United Methodist Church, the George F Johnson Elementary School Garden Club and community volunteers.

The plan is to spruce up the front yards along the street by picking up litter, raking and mowing lawns trimming hedges and sweeping sidewalks, all with the permission of property owners.

Vestal United Methodist Associate Pastor Patricia Cardin says fellowship and friendship can improve a community’s collective outlook on life.

“We knew that we had to build momentum to change the atmosphere so that people would have their morale back. We knew that we wanted to have people feel good about where they live. So, to do that, we have to help people to create neighborhoods again,”says Cardin.

Cardin says the public is invited to participate in the cleanup.

Volunteers will first meet at the Allen Memorial Home on East Main Street at 1 on Sunday.

The work on Filmore is scheduled to go from 1:30 to 4.

Participants are encouraged to wear work gloves and are asked to bring any yard tools they’d like to use such as brooms or rakes.