Summer events cancelled due to COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – The coronavirus pandemic continues to cause major Summer events to be canceled.

The Town of Union will not hold its annual 4th of July Spectacular and Fireworks.

Similarly, Montrose Kiwanis and Lions Clubs have canceled the July 4th celebration there as well.

That includes the races, parade, arts and crafts on the green, chicken barbecue and fireworks.

It’s the first time the event has been canceled in the 44 years since it began.

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation has canceled the annual Greek Festival scheduled for June 3rd through the 7th.

The church says there’s a slight possibility that the event could be rescheduled for later in the Summer or in the Fall.

And the Town of Binghamton has canceled its Memorial Day Parade for the first time in over 60 years.

It may look to hold a similar event in honor of Veterans Day in November