Students in New Visions Business Academy produced “Produce Pouches” ahead of plastic bag ban

BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of high school students are learning how to start a business while also getting a head start on the plastic bag ban.

Students in the BOCES New Visions Business Academy produced The Produce Pouch as part of the Chamber’s Junior Achievement program.

The reusable mesh bags come in 5 different sizes.

The students, who named their company 2020, found investors, had the bags manufactured with the logos of sponsors and set sales goals.

They divided into separate departments focusing on sales, marketing, supply chain, finance and management.

2020 was able to give its investors a 100 percent return while paying off its expenses, including salary, wages and bonuses and still donate 3750 dollars to charity.

They also purchased a tree in the names of their sponsors for believing in them.