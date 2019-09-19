Strike demanding climate action to take place at SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Some Binghamton University students are planning to join young people around the world in protesting a lack of action to address climate change.

Much like these activists gathered in Washington DC, BU students are planning an event for a week from tomorrow called the Community Strike for Local Resiliency.

Inspired by Swedish teenager and climate activist Greta Thunberg, strikes are being organized internationally for the week beginning Friday to express young people’s frustration with inaction.



BU Junior Brian McQuaid hopes they’re joined by students from area high schools and SUNY Broome.

McQuaid says, “This isn’t the end goal. This is just the beginning. We want to show people, especially young people that when we all come out here as a community, we demand these things, it feels empowering. And these are ways that you can plug in.”

The strike is scheduled for Friday September 27th from noon until 1 at the Peacemaker’s Stage near the Court Street Bridge in downtown Binghamton.

In addition to speakers, there will be information tables from local social justice organizations such as JUST and PLOT.