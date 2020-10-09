Stop arm cameras safety cameras installed on school buses

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is investing in the safety of its children when riding to and from school.

After scary incidents in the past like this from last year, a driver goes around a bus on the right-hand side, nearly hitting a student who was about to get off the bus, the county has signed a multi-year contract with Verra Mobility.

The smart-transportation company will supply its school bus stop arm safety cameras to schools in our county.

The move was made to significantly lessen the amount of vehicles that illegally pass a bus while stopped for a child to enter or exit it.

CrossingGuard cameras will be placed on top of the stop signs that unfold from the left side of the bus.

The cameras will take clear photos of any car that tries to pass a bus illegally.