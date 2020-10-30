Stone Opera House receives historic marker

BINGHAMTON, NY – A historic building in downtown Binghamton has received a marker recognizing it’s past.

The Stone Opera House received a historic marker in front of it’s main entrance.

The building was constructed in 1892 by Charles Stone, and has been the host site for many famous actors and playwrights of their time.

The opera house’s historic marker was placed to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Theodore

Roosevelt’s visit and speech given at the venue back in 1900.

The building hasn’t been occupied in decades and has fallen into serious disrepair.