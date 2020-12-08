Stimulus Check update

ALBANY, NY – As congress works to compromise around a new COVID relief bill, direct stimulus payments are not included.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John shows us if lawmakers see this as a possible last minute addition.

Congress appears to be closer to bringing a COVID Relief Bill to a vote in the House and Senate.

But Direct Stimulus checks are so far absent from the compromise plan.

“There’s continued conversation around direct stimulus checks which I think is important,” says Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Virginia Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger fears including direct payment in the bill could prevent the plan from crossing the finish line.

“Finish line means a bill passed through the House and the Senate and signed on the President’s desk so that we can ensure that extended unemployment, rent support, and food assistance among other things are delivered to the American people,” says Spanberger.

Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Fred Keller says another round of $1,200 checks is not the answer.

“The stimulus payment will run out. Once that’s gone, what are they going to do next,” says Rep. Fred Keller.

Keller says instead Congress needs to focus on jobs.

“The best stimulus is a job. And what we need to do going forward is support our small businesses and out working families,” says Keller.

Many Republican Lawmakers say the US can’t afford another round of direct payments.

“For every penny that we spend is borrowed,” says Rep. Brett Guthrie.

Kentucky Republican Congressman Brett Guthrie,

“…that’s hundreds of billions of dollars borrowed from our children and grandchildren.”

If stimulus checks are not included in the compromise some lawmakers say they will work on a standalone one bill.

Although that would be unlikely to pass until after the first of the year.