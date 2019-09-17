STIC joins lawsuit against New York State Department of Health

BINGHAMTON N.Y -STIC has joined a lawsuit against the New York State Department of Health for what they are calling harsh budget cuts.

Governor Cuomo and the Department of Health have targeted the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance, or CDPA, Fiscal Intermediaries for a 150 million dollar cut.

STIC Executive Director Maria Dibble says CDPA is the least expensive form of home care which allows people with disabilities to hire, train, dismiss and schedule their Personal Assistants according to their needs.

The Department of Health has said the cut is only meant to affect Fiscal Intermediaries that provide administration to the program.

However Dibble says with cuts these large many FI’s would close which could force consumers into more expensive forms of personal care without the ability to hire who they wish.

“They’d be going into personal care where they couldn’t go grocery shopping with their aid. And they couldn’t tell their aid how they want everything done. It would be a totally prescribed way of doing business rather than having the freedom to hire, train, and supervise their own person and that would be awful and more expensive.”

Dibble says the CDPA rate can be as much as 6 dollars an hour lower than other forms of care which raises the question why it’s being targeted for the cuts.