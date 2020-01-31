Steve Cornwell suspends Congress run, running for Broome County Family Court Judge

BREAKING: Former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell announced his candidacy for Broome County Family Court Judge Friday morning.

He’s suspended his campaign for Congress in the 22nd District.

Cornwell has put the School Resource Office back in seven school districts, as well as oversaw New York State’s implementaion of Raise the Age, moving most non-violent charges for teenagers aged 16 and 17 from Criminal Court to a newly formed Youth Court.

He also created a Special Victim’s Bureau at the DA’s office.

“I’ve spent my entire career protecting children and fighting for families,” says Cornwell. He also says that he’s never been a politician, and is more focused on children and families in the area.