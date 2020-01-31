Steve Cornwell leaves Congressional run for Broome County Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Nearly seven months after officially announcing a bid for Congress, former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell has changed his mind and decided to run for a different elected office.

Cornwell instead is launching a campaign for Broome County Family Court Judge.

One of the current judges, Spiro Pines, is being forced to retire because he’s reached the age of 70.

Cornwell says he decided to make the change because he’s not a politician and he believes he can serve the community better as a judge.



He says that as a DA, he was already looking out for the interests of families and children.

He points to placing School Resource Officers in local schools, making school visits, hosting community cookouts and working to ease the burden on children coming to testify in grand jury through the use of comfort dogs and other techniques.

“I’m happier helping people. And if it’s more practical to do that, and I have a better opportunity to do that here at home in Broome County, as Family Court Judge, and make a difference in people’s lives, that’s what I want to do,” said Cornwell.

Cornwell says fundraising for the Congressional race against Democrat Anthony Brindisi, which is expected to cost millions of dollars, was not an issue in his decision.

And he says that as a declared judge candidate, he cannot endorse either Republican candidates Claudia Tenney or George Phillips.

Meanwhile, Tenney announced today that her campaign raised over $300,000 in the 4th quarter of last year.