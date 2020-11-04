Steve Cornwell holds lead against Hollie Levine for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell appears to be on his way toward becoming a Broome County Family Court Judge.

Cornwell held a gathering with supporters at Jonathan’s Restaurant in Endwell last night.

According to unofficial results reported by the Broome County Board of Elections, Republican Cornwell holds a 5,284 vote lead over Democrat Hollie Levine, 37,192 to 31,908 in the race to replace retiring Judge Spero Pines.

23,394 absentee votes were sent out to voters in Broome County and as of Monday, 17,789 had been returned.