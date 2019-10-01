Stephen Donnelly and Associates expands, holds ribbon cutting

OWEGO, N.Y -A marketing and communications company has moved into new offices as it seeks space for its growing workforce.



Stephen Donnelly and Associates held a ribbon cutting on Friday at its new headquarters on Front Street along River Row in Owego’s historic downtown.

The 17 year-old business offers campaign and content creation, research and development, public relations, storytelling, copywriting, business consulting, digital marketing, social media management, data gathering and analysis and media buying.

President and Founder Stephen Donnelly says that since he moved back to his home region, his business has experienced explosive growth.

“That’s the thing I love about this area. Southern Tier, as far as I’m concerned, is very homey, it’s a great place to be, a great place to work, great place to operate. We’re really excited to be here, everyone has been very warm and welcoming so it’s been great,” says Donnelly.

Donnelly says he has seven employees working on behalf of between 100 and 150 clients across New York and the country.

He says he’s already looking for additional space in the building for more growth.