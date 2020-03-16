Statement from Senator Fred Akshar

From State Senator Fred Akshar:

With communities across our state and our nation entering a state of emergency, I want you to know that my staff and I are taking the appropriate precautions, but we’re still here to serve you.

On Friday afternoon I made the decision to close our offices to protect the staff and our constituents.

While I’m in Albany advocating for the people of the 52nd Senate District, my staff is working remotely and will be available if you call the office or send us an email.

I also want to urge everyone across our community to please do your part by staying home whenever possible.

It’s truly important that everyone practice social distancing as much as possible, whether you are showing any symptoms of sickness or not.

It’s the best way you can help control and limit any potential spread of the coronavirus and ease the burden on our local health care providers while they deal with this public health crisis.

It’s very important that we all remember that this won’t last forever, and if we all do our part, we can help shorten this ordeal for everyone.

Until then, if you have any issues or need any assistance, my staff and I are here to help. Don’t hesitate to call our office at 607-773-8771 or email us Akshar@NYSenate.Gov.

Thank you and God Bless.