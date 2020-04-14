State Senator Jim Seward released from hospital

BINGHAMTON, NY – Veteran State Senator Jim Seward has been released from the hospital.

The good news comes just days after he was taken out of the ICU as his condition improved.

On March 30th, Seward’s office announced the senator was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Seward was released from Albany Medical Center and will recuperate at his home in Milford.

His district includes parts of Chenango, Delaware, Cortland and Otsego counties.

The Republican announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

He is also fighting the return of cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2016.