SIDNEY, NY – In keeping with tradition, members of New York State Police Troop C honored fallen troopers with a memorial recently, albeit with far fewer people in attendance.

State Police held their annual ceremony outside their barracks in Sidney on Tuesday to honor members who have died in the line of duty.

Only commanding officers and rank and file troopers were present, no families, media or invited guests.

There was a traditional wreath laying as well as a bagpiper and the playing of Taps.