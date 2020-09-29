State pay raises deferred again

ALBANY, NY – Some New York State employees who have been hoping to see their 2% pay raises go into effect since April have been hit with another deferral.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on who this affects and what union leaders are saying about it.

Thousands of state workers are impacted by the delayed increases that were originally scheduled to start this Spring.

In a statement a spokesperson with the state division of the budget said while the administration is ‘proud of the dedication’ the state’s workforce has shown (quote) :

“… the ongoing failure of the federal government to deliver critical resources to States has left the State no choice but to implement tight spending controls, including freezing new contracts and hiring, and temporarily holding back portions of certain payments, which so far has reduced spending by more than $4 billion year over year…”

This marks the 3rd deferral of the raises.

The DOB spokesperson says the state:

“…We must now continue the controls by delaying pay raises scheduled for April, July, and September for 90 days further, at which point we will reassess state finances and whether they can be implemented.”

Some of the workers affect by the delayed raises are members of the Civil Service Employees Association, which has called the hold on the increases “unacceptable.”

Others are members of United University Professions.

UUP’s president says in addition to pushing for federal funding, the state should raise revenues.

((Fred Kowal UUP President)) We understand the state’s budget crisis. Absolutely. But we, we are, we do have members who are being impacted by this. And, and that brings into stark relief the importance of getting taxes, increased and get those tax increases passed on millionaires and billionaires and the stock transfer tax passed as quickly as possible.

The Public Employees Federation members are not impacted by this delay as their contract negotiations are on hold.

But, PEF President Wayne Spence says, “PEF stands with its union brothers and sisters impacted by this delay.”