State of State Address: what was talked about

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State Address today with a theme this year of “making progress happen.”

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, topics ranged from boosting cell service around the state to banning Styrofoam.

Lawmakers came back to the State Capitol for the first day of session and Governor’s State of the State Address.

Some of the proposals were similar to last year’s goals like legalizing adult marijuana use.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) “Lets work with our neighbors, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, to coordinate a safe and fair system, and let’s legalize adult use of marijuana.”

And, while the Governor wants to legalize marijuana another proposal is banning flavored vape products.

The state put into place a ban on flavored e cigarettes through executive action but, a court has put a temporary restraining order on it.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) “We’ll continue our legal fight but let’s pass a clear strict law restricting the sale of e-cigarettes, restricting advertisements and banning dangerous chemicals or products.”

Another proposal that didn’t make it through the legislature last year was legalizing gestational surrogacy.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) “We are only 1 of 3 states in the United States that banned surrogacy, let’s right this wrong, let’s show once and for all that NY always stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.”

The legislative session will run through June 2nd this year.

However, the main challenge for lawmakers and the governor will be completing the budget for the next fiscal year by the April 1st deadline while closing a 6 billion dollar budget gap.