State inmate facing additional charges after sending threatening letters to Binghamton federal judge and two Congressman

BINGHAMTON, NY – A state inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly sending threatening letters to a Binghamton federal judge and a pair of Congressmen.

49 year-old Dennis Nelson, who is currently incarcerated at the Mohawk Prison in Oneida County, is accused of threatening to bomb and murder Judge Thomas McAvoy of Binghamton as well as Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Senator Chuck Schumer.

The Acting US Attorney for the Northern District of New York says Nelson mailed the letter to McAvoy in 2018 and to Brindisi and Schumer last year.

He could face up to 10 additional years in prison on each charge.

McAvoy had overseen a lawsuit Nelson filed challenging the medical treatment he was receiving behind bars.