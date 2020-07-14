State gives schools guidance on what should be included in re-opening plan

ALBANY, NY – While a decision won’t be made until August on fall school re-openings, the state is giving on instruction on what should be included in school district plans.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more with the President of New York State United Teachers on what’s been issued so far.

((Andy Pallotta, NYSUT President)) We had a great flat tire we put the spare on, we got through the end of the year and now we’re facing kind of new problems.

As the state issues guidance on school re-openings, the president of the New York State United Teachers says things are moving in the “right direction.”

((Andy Pallotta, NYSUT President)) The key is that the schools are clean, they’re disinfected, that there’s the PPE there for them the social distancing masks all these things.

Yesterday the Governor and Department of Health issued interim guidance.

And the state Department of education discussed the framework for their guidance as well.

Right now it’s down to waiting for the details as schools prepare their plans to submit to the state.

Even things that would otherwise be more elementary now require much thought.

((Andy Pallotta, NYSUT President)) I think cafeteria, it seems simple, but how do you feed hundreds of children at the same time so most likely they’re going to have to go into bringing the food from the cafeteria to the classrooms, especially for the younger children.

There’s also been talk of different use of space and perhaps hybrid learning especially for older students.

((Andy Pallotta, NYSUT President)) Maybe they’re in school in the building one day a week or two days a week and the rest of the time is spent online at home.

He says that strengthens the need for reliable internet, and technology for teachers and students.

((Andy Pallotta, NYSUT President)) we’ve also seen where the need is great for students to have a chromebook and IPad, a chromebook that they can use at home bring it to school and always bring it home because you never know because we’ve also seen the information on if the rate of infection goes up schools would be closed.

School districts will be receiving full guidance from NYSED tomorrow.

It will complement the guidance from the Governor and the Department of Health.