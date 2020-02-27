State Conservatives endorse Tenney

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Conservative Party of New York State is backing one of the Republicans running for New York’s 22nd Congressional seat.

State Conservatives have given their support to former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in a potential rematch against freshman Democrat Anthony Brindisi.

Tenney has already been endorsed by President Trump, who won the district in the 2016 Presidential Election by a wide margin over Hillary Clinton.

Tenney says conservative ideals are under attack in Washington, adding that Brindisi votes for conservative-backed legislation less than 9 percent of the time, while he votes with Democrats 90 percent of the time.

Her Republican primary opponent George Phillips is undeterred, saying he plans to win over Conservatives by highlighting Tenney’s F rating with the American Conservative Union as well as her opposition to welfare to work.